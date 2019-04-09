TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 53,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.48% of TIM Participacoes worth $36,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TIM Participacoes in the third quarter valued at $6,830,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TIM Participacoes in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the third quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSU opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. TIM Participacoes SA has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 14.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered TIM Participacoes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised TIM Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, New Street Research lowered TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

TIM Participacoes Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

