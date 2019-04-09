TigerCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $0.00 and $24.71 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.72 or 0.03947865 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000043 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019308 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.