TIER REIT Inc (TIER) Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of TIER REIT worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIER. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TIER REIT by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,557,000 after buying an additional 368,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TIER REIT by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC raised its holdings in TIER REIT by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 123,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 51,554 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TIER REIT by 699.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in TIER REIT by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get TIER REIT alerts:

TIER REIT stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.08. TIER REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $28.96.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.49 million. TIER REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Equities analysts predict that TIER REIT Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. TIER REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TIER REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of TIER REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TIER REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.26 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TIER REIT from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TIER REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TIER REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.32.

In other TIER REIT news, insider Schelin Telisa Webb sold 1,100 shares of TIER REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Fordham sold 11,250 shares of TIER REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $320,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $848,902. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/tier-reit-inc-tier-position-lowered-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

TIER REIT Company Profile

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for TIER REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIER REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.