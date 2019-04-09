Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,400 James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JRVR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,707,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,756,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,213,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,583,000 after acquiring an additional 57,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in James River Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in James River Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in James River Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 626,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 50,410 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.58.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.09). James River Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

In other news, insider Michael E. Crow sold 7,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $285,603.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JRVR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of James River Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. James River Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

