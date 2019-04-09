Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $395,000 in BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Stock

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 134,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 447,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 134,869 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 418.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 783,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,717,000 after buying an additional 632,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In related news, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $36,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,505.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $198,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,359 shares in the company, valued at $800,318.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,985 in the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLFS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $327.52 million, a PE ratio of 127.86 and a beta of 1.62.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $395,000 in BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/tibra-equities-europe-ltd-invests-395000-in-biolife-solutions-inc-blfs-stock.html.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.