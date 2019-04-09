Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Buys New Holdings in Joint Corp (JYNT)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Joint as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Joint by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Joint by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Joint by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.90 million, a PE ratio of 426.25, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Joint Corp has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Joint had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Joint Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JYNT. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Joint in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Joint to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

Joint Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 442, including 394 franchised clinics, and 48 corporate owned or managed clinics.

