Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires New Stake in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,546,000 after buying an additional 1,250,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 486.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 334,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 307,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,225,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 168,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of CHEF opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $948.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $39.26.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $394.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.54 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 8,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $268,023.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $90,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,105.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

