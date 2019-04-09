Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 99 Shares of Clorox Co (CLX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Clorox were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,467,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $1,628,925.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,096.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $153.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Clorox had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 105.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.21.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

