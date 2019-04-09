Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 18,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 65,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1,593.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 269,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 253,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other news, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 166,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $5,376,944.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,532,685.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. ACI Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.24 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.17%. As a group, analysts predict that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACIW. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-increases-holdings-in-aci-worldwide-inc-aciw.html.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.