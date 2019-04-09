Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $829,000 Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Safety Insurance Group worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFT. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAFT opened at $89.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.62. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.90 and a 1 year high of $99.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $87,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David E. Krupa sold 3,588 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $311,833.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,398 shares in the company, valued at $990,600.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,788 shares of company stock worth $417,243 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

