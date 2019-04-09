Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,758 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (ASB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,489 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Associated Banc were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1,937.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,354,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,143 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 1,006.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 609,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 554,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Associated Banc by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,462,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,026,000 after acquiring an additional 377,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,955,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,848,000 after purchasing an additional 370,274 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Associated Banc by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,724,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,245,000 after purchasing an additional 344,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Associated Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.13 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, insider John A. Utz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $172,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,405.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,380. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

