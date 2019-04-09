Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 6,655 CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 764.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 71.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,446,538.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $96,744.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $497,503.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and sold 245,671 shares worth $15,839,966. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.18.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

