Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK) Insider Purchases A$25,300.00 in Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,300.00 ($17,943.26).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thorney Technologies alerts:

On Friday, March 22nd, Alexander Waislitz acquired 53,966 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$12,142.35 ($8,611.60).

On Monday, March 18th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 96,457 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$22,185.11 ($15,734.12).

On Wednesday, March 20th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 110,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$25,300.00 ($17,943.26).

On Thursday, March 14th, Alexander Waislitz bought 110,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,750.00 ($17,553.19).

On Friday, March 8th, Alexander Waislitz bought 108,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,840.00 ($17,617.02).

On Tuesday, February 26th, Alexander Waislitz bought 225,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,625.00 ($35,904.26).

On Wednesday, February 20th, Alexander Waislitz bought 4,293 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$944.46 ($669.83).

On Monday, February 18th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 225,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$49,500.00 ($35,106.38).

On Thursday, February 14th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 225,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,500.00 ($35,106.38).

Shares of Thorney Technologies stock opened at A$0.24 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00. Thorney Technologies Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.13 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of A$0.58 ($0.41).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK) Insider Purchases A$25,300.00 in Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/thorney-technologies-ltd-tek-insider-purchases-a25300-00-in-stock.html.

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Thorney Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorney Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.