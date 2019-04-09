Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Bought by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $45,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,887.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.83 and a twelve month high of $278.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $5,017,168.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,124. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

