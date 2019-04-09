TGAME Price Tops $0.0226 on Exchanges (TGAME)

TGAME (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. TGAME has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $105,578.00 worth of TGAME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TGAME token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, TGAME has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00351966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.01521570 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00237389 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00001234 BTC.

TGAME Profile

TGAME’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. TGAME’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens. TGAME’s official website is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for TGAME is medium.com/@truegame . TGAME’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL

TGAME Token Trading

TGAME can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TGAME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TGAME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TGAME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

