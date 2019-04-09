TFS Financial (TFSL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 312.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

