Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $666.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will announce $666.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $685.90 million and the lowest is $644.60 million. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $648.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The company had revenue of $676.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.76.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $30,574.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,948.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $682,091.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,657,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after purchasing an additional 157,396 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 4,735,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,511,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,077,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,717,000 after acquiring an additional 63,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,077,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,717,000 after acquiring an additional 63,195 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,635,000 after acquiring an additional 102,746 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TPX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.54. 46,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $59.73.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

