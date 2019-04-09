Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (TEI) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth $187,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 20.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 137,032 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TEI opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

