TELUS Co. (TU) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS by 14.1% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,304,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $157,327,000 after acquiring an additional 409,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,743,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,219,000 after purchasing an additional 385,829 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 876,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,284,000 after purchasing an additional 311,482 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in TELUS by 4,206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 251,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 245,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,383,000. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

TELUS stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. TELUS had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.4098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

