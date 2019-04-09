Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Stake Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.17% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mitchell H. Saranow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,599.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $1,292,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,350 shares of company stock worth $1,430,127. 16.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDS opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $37.29.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

