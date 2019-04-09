Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 63,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,174. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $18.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (THQ)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/tekla-healthcare-opportunities-fund-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-11-thq.html.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.