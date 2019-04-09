Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 91,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 84,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 20.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 95,879 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 954.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 116,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TNK opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.13. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.36.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.11.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

