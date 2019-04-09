Teck Resources (TECK) Downgraded by Barclays

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. MKM Partners set a $26.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.
Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
