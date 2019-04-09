Teck Resources (TECK) Downgraded by Barclays

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. MKM Partners set a $26.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

