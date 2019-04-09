Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp set a $69.00 price objective on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $53.48. 1,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.82. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $65.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.91 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from Taubman Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Taubman Centers by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taubman Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

