Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TRGP. ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $55.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.65 and a beta of 2.04. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,824,000 after acquiring an additional 760,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,752,000 after purchasing an additional 241,381 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $64,408,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

