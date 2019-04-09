Tapinator (TAPM) & Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Head to Head Analysis

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) and Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Staffing 360 Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Tapinator does not pay a dividend. Staffing 360 Solutions pays out -9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Staffing 360 Solutions and Tapinator’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Staffing 360 Solutions $260.93 million 0.05 -$6.50 million ($0.43) -3.67 Tapinator $3.14 million 0.98 N/A N/A N/A

Tapinator has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Staffing 360 Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Staffing 360 Solutions and Tapinator, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Staffing 360 Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Staffing 360 Solutions and Tapinator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Staffing 360 Solutions -2.49% N/A -4.34% Tapinator N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Staffing 360 Solutions has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapinator has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Staffing 360 Solutions beats Tapinator on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers temporary contractors; and permanent placement services. The company was formerly known as Golden Fork Corporation and changed its name to Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. in April 2012. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles that have approximately 400 million player downloads, including games, such as ROCKY, Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Dice Mage, and Burn It Down. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

