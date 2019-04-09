Taglich Brothers Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Boxlight (BOXL)

Taglich Brothers reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of BOXL stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $31.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 7.05.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 58.68%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Boxlight by 102.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boxlight by 102.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

