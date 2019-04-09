Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stake Lessened by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Synchrony Financial worth $16,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 46,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henry F. Greig sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,342 shares of company stock worth $1,966,668 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,653,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,919. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/synchrony-financial-syf-stake-lessened-by-heritage-investors-management-corp.html.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.