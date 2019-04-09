Symantec (SYMC) Shares Gap Up to $24.24

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.77, but opened at $24.24. Symantec shares last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 267798 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symantec has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.94.

The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Symantec had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Symantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In other news, SVP Amy L. Cappellanti-Wolf sold 18,321 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $422,299.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,640 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 45,455 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $1,047,737.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 313,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,324 shares of company stock valued at $9,061,631. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Symantec by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,736,000 after buying an additional 36,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Symantec by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,093,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,672,000 after buying an additional 1,556,665 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Symantec in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Symantec by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,058,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Symantec by 395.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,947,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

