Switch Inc (SWCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SWCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 16,145.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 307,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Switch by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,056,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 567,298 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.04. Switch has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.04.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.0294 dividend. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

