SwftCoin Tops One Day Volume of $10.23 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 128.1% higher against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.44 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $715.70 or 0.13762110 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00051157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00001311 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00018226 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

