Sutton Harbour (SUH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.00

Sutton Harbour Holdings plc (LON:SUH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 192696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.21, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77.

In related news, insider Graham Scott Miller acquired 18,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £5,043.87 ($6,590.71).

Sutton Harbour Company Profile (LON:SUH)

Sutton Harbour Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marine activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 vessels; King Point Marina located in the urban regeneration area of Millbay in Plymouth; and Plymouth fish market.

