The most recent jobs were added by Businesses in 18 months in March, a personal survey discovered, suggesting as signs of economic growth have emerged employers may have developed more cautious.

Payroll chip ADP said that companies inserted 129,000 jobs last month, down from the previous month’s gain of 197,000. The job gains in March are sufficient to lower the unemployment rate as time passes.

Get alerts:

Each of the job gains were in service industries, such as education and health care, which added a total of 56,000. Business and professional services, which include other higher-paid work, accounting, and technology, added 41,000.

Jobs both cut a month.

Companies added only 6,000 jobs, much below the hiring by big and medium-sized businesses. When fewer employees are readily available in employing with companies, smaller businesses fight to compete. Firms can often provide benefits that are higher or higher pay.

ADP’s report and the official statistics doesn’t include government workers and diverge.

The U.S. economy seems to have slowed in the past few months, with Americans yanking to their purchasing, house sales metering, and companies reining in spending on large gear, brand new office towers and other buildings.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, stated careful hiring by employers and that taken together these trends point to a broader economic downturn.

“It is reasonable to state that the job marketplace is throttling back meaningfully from where it had been weeks back,” Zandi said.

Still, other measures of employment and hiring paint a more favorable image: The number of Americans looking for unemployment benefits stays very low by historic standards that companies are laying off workers.

And businesses are advertising a level of available jobs.

Yet since the economy has decelerated: It grew only 2.2percent in the final three months of this past year.