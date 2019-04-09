Surevest Inc. Purchases 3,759 Shares of Genuine Parts (GPC)

Surevest Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 124.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.34. 176,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,748. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $86.89 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

