Surevest Inc. Has $6.22 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Surevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of Surevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 401,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,328,000.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.84. 396,885 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

