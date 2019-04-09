SunTrust Banks Reiterates Hold Rating for Blue Apron (APRN)

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.70 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 49.12% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We view any departures during the middle of a turnaround effort as a negative for a company, especially when one of the executives (Papas) is a co-founder and the other (Dickerson) joined the company as CFO in February 2016, before becoming CEO in November 2017. However, we do believe that Kozlowski has an impressive track record through her 25 year career at the likes of Etsy, Evernote, and Alibaba and that she seems qualified to help Blue Apron continue its turnaround efforts. Guidance Reaffirmed. Importantly, Blue Apron stated in the press release that 1Q19 would see improvement in net losses, with adj. EBITDA profitability for the quarter and full year. This is a result of Blue Apron’s shift in strategy late last year to focus on higher quality customers (over the quantity of customers) and on profitable growth.””

APRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

APRN opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $209.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.03. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.81 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 78.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blue Apron will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $17,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,011,018 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,434. 56.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Blue Apron by 55.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 30,625 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,431,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 890.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 91,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Blue Apron by 373.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the period. 8.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

