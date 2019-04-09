Sumo Group (SUMO) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 120 ($1.57). Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of Sumo Group stock opened at GBX 143 ($1.87) on Tuesday. Sumo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 93.14 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 187 ($2.44). The stock has a market cap of $214.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

