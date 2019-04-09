Sumo Group (SUMO) Price Target Raised to GBX 190 at Berenberg Bank

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.65% from the company’s current price.

SUMO has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sumo Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 145 ($1.89) in a research note on Tuesday.

Sumo Group stock opened at GBX 140.07 ($1.83) on Tuesday. Sumo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 93.14 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 187 ($2.44). The stock has a market cap of $214.60 million and a P/E ratio of -4.58.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

