Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 29,660 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,660 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.1% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.37.

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $297.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

