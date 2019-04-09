Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $17.30 million and approximately $525,177.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Gate.io and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00355276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.01523521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00234998 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, BitForex, Mercatox, Coinone, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Binance, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

