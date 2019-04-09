Stratabound Minerals (SB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 150000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the CNE/Captain and Taylor Brook deposits comprising 158 claims; and the CNE mining lease located in the Bathurst base metal mining camp, New Brunswick.

