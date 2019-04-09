StoneCo (STNE) and Its Peers Critical Review

StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) is one of 68 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare StoneCo to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get StoneCo alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for StoneCo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 3 2 0 2.40 StoneCo Competitors 485 2014 2836 138 2.48

StoneCo presently has a consensus target price of $33.92, indicating a potential downside of 10.19%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 6.51%. Given StoneCo’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe StoneCo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StoneCo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $414.74 million N/A 114.45 StoneCo Competitors $1.29 billion $83.76 million -45.27

StoneCo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than StoneCo. StoneCo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo N/A N/A N/A StoneCo Competitors -40.06% -2,459.55% -9.83%

Summary

StoneCo rivals beat StoneCo on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.