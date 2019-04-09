Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 59.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 707 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $66,161.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,408.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total value of $368,051.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,558.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Vertical Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.78.

NYSE:ATR opened at $108.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.26 and a fifty-two week high of $112.31.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $685.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.21 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

