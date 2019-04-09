Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in Spotify (SPOT)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,869 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Spotify were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Spotify by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SPOT opened at $142.28 on Tuesday. Spotify has a twelve month low of $103.29 and a twelve month high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Spotify to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Spotify from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.43.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

