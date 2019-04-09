Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Upwork Inc (UPWK)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Upwork has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

In other news, major shareholder Globespan Management Associate sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

UPWK opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Upwork Inc has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $67.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc and changed its name to Upwork Inc in May 2015.

