Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 37,441 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 248.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,441 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Steelcase by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 688,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 174,824 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 295,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 266,270 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 40,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $704,829.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 1,832 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $26,912.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $113,788.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,949 in the last three months. 17.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James upgraded Steelcase from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Steelcase stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.60 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

