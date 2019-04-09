Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Shares Bought by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. BidaskClub cut Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

SHOO stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 452,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,761. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.50 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

