Sterling Bancorp (STL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

STL opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.26. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $25.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $265.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 9,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $198,972.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Landy sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,064,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 200,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,688,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,144,000 after buying an additional 224,675 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 166,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,009,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 205,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

