State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 43,560 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (D)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,560 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $79.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie set a $78.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In related news, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $92,352.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,683.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director D Maybank Hagood bought 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.34 per share, for a total transaction of $150,008.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,111.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $76.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $77.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

