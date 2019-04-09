State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $16.78 Million Stake in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $16,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 953,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,146,000 after buying an additional 268,690 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 69.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,221,000 after buying an additional 316,990 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $123.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.42.

In other DTE Energy news, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 1,700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $208,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,641.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,313,290.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 79,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,977.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,835. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.25 and a fifty-two week high of $126.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

